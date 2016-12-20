SPEECH AT THE STATE DINNER

SPEECH BY

H.E YOWERI KAGUTA MUSEVENI

PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF UGANDA

AT THE

STATE DINNER



SPEKE RESORT MUNYONYO

11th MAY, 2016



Your Excellencies,

The people of Uganda and myself, welcome you to this dinner. I thank you for coming to show solidarity with us on this happy occasion. Uganda is honoured by this fraternal solidarity.

With the freedom of South Africa in 1994, we expected stability and progress in Africa. However, the situations in Somalia, Eastern Congo, Burundi, Central African Republic, activities of Boko Haram, Mali, Libya etc. cause concern. People die and development ─ both socially and economically ─ is undermined and delayed. Some of these problems are caused by foreigners sometimes taking advantage of internal weaknesses.

Africa has the capacity to deal with these problems. When we sent our forces to Somalia or to CAR, countries that do not have borders with us, we were sure of this capacity.

The defeat of Al-Shabaab and Kony in Somalia and CAR respectively, prove this point. The challenge, therefore, is not lack of capacity but lack of consensus on what is to be done. Indeed, Vladimir Lenin, in 1901, addressed this question. “What is to be done”? Let Africans sit down and resolve these issues. It is not right that Africans should suffer when we have the means, to stop this hemorrhage in human life.

In the peaceful parts of Africa, the situation is good. The economies are growing; more people are accessing education and health. Improved health has caused the growth of the population. It is the first time, the population of Africa has reached 1.23 billion, approaching (and will soon surpass) the populations of China and India. Africa is four times bigger than China and twelve times bigger than India. Yet our population, hitherto, has been smaller than the population of each of the two countries. I congratulate the African leaders for working on economic integration.

This is good. However, economic integration and development by themselves cannot guarantee strategic security.

In the 2nd world war, the first victims of German aggression, were the highly developed countries of France, Holland, Belgium, Denmark and Norway. The Africans should address the issue of political integration in order to insure Africa against future re-colonization or marginalization.

I thank your Excellencies. It is my pleasure to propose a toast for the good health of Your Excellencies and all persons present and not present.

I thank you.

